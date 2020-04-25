Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey Reportedly Enters Name in 2020 NBA Draft

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Texas Tech freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey, who averaged 15 points and four rebounds per game, has entered his name into the 2020 NBA draft.

Although Ramsey has declared for the draft, he closed his official announcement by saying that he will retain the option to return to Texas Tech at this time.

The Arlington, Texas native hasn't signed with an agent (therefore helping carve a path back to college if he so chooses), but ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Saturday that he is expected to go pro "barring unexpected developments."

Ramsey made 44.2 percent of his field goals and 42.6 percent of his three-pointers last season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists Ramsey 41st overall on his latest big board, writing the following March 13:

"Ramsey will earn fans during predraft workouts, where he can distract from his limited creation skills and defensive lapses with his physical profile and 42.6 percent three-point shooting stroke. Picturesque shot-making form is Ramsey's selling point, but he'll need to improve his off-the-dribble game and defensive discipline."

Wasserman placed Ramsey with the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 29 in his March 19 mock:

"Ramsey finished the season shooting 42.6 percent from three, and given his 6'4" frame and picturesque form, the made jumpers were persuasive despite his odd 64.1 percent free-throw mark. He also averaged 3.7 assists over his final seven games, an encouraging sign for his playmaking development after a slower start in the passing department."

Ramsey's shooting touch at a young age is an encouraging sign for his NBA potential, but the issue is that he and other prospects who aren't surefire lottery picks may lack opportunities to showcase their talents before the draft.

The NBA was suspended March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the season has been on hiatus ever since as the disease continues its worldwide spread.

There's no current timetable for the NBA's return or when the league will be in position to make any future decisions, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver noted in a call with the league's 30 governors on April 17.

That leaves the future of the predraft process murky even a month after the league was first suspended.

On March 21, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that teams were expecting to make draft choices based on video-call interviews and previous in-person scouting notes as opposed to the NBA Scouting Combine (scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago) and in-person activities.

As far as Ramsey goes, he's proved himself worthy of a first-round pick already, but the chances to improve his draft stock much more may not be there. Still, Ramsey's shooting efficiency should be a huge plus regardless of a lack of predraft opportunities.