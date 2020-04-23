Eagles Rumors: PHI 'Enamored' with Jalen Reagor's Speed Before 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is deep at the wide receiver position, and the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly interested in one of them with their first-round pick.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected the Eagles to select TCU's Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 pick.

"This might be a surprising selection to some, but sources say the Eagles are enamored with Reagor's speed and explosive potential as a three-level target for Carson Wentz," he wrote.

Reagor ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Zierlein highlighted his "blazing speed" in a scouting report that also said "he's electric with the ball in his hands so getting it to him quickly rather than asking him to consistently make plays for himself as a ball-winner could be crucial."

Philadelphia's injury problems at the wide receiver position was a defining storyline of its 2019 campaign.

The team won the NFC East at 9-7 even though it didn't have a single wide receiver reach 500 yards through the air. DeSean Jackson played three games, Greg Ward Jr. played seven games, Nelson Agholor played 11 games, and Alshon Jeffery played 10 games.

Perhaps with that in mind, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Philadelphia to select a wide receiver at No. 21 in his latest mock draft. Only, it was LSU's Justin Jefferson instead of Reagor.

Agholor is no longer on the team, leaving a spot open alongside Jeffery and Jackson for any rookie receiver the Eagles select.

From a production standpoint, Reagor was better in 2018 with 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns than he was in 2019 with 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns.

However, he would surely face plenty of single coverage if he lined up next to Jeffrey, which would allow him to use that speed to blow past cornerbacks and give Carson Wentz a deep-ball target.