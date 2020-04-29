Post-Draft 2020 Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

31 of 32

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Super Bowl Odds: +3000

We'll find out if quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a fluke 2019 season. Perhaps he landed in the perfect spot for the second chapter in his playing career.

The Tennessee Titans rewarded Tannehill for his Comeback Player of the Year performance, signing him to a four-term, $118 million contract. He'll look to build his rapport with wideout A.J. Brown, who recorded 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as the team's top pass-catcher last year.

General manager Jon Robinson selected Isaiah Wilson in the first round of the draft. He could be Jack Conklin's replacement at right tackle and a solid pass protector for Tannehill.

The Titans haven't come to an agreement on a long-term deal with running back Derrick Henry. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2019 rushing champion signed his franchise tender and continues to work with the team on an extension.

Tennessee picked tailback Darrynton Evans in the third round of the draft. The Appalachian State product has the pass-catching skills to complement Henry out of the backfield. He caught 39 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns as a collegian.

For at least another year, the Titans offense should ascend with Tannehill, Henry and Brown on the books.

The front office dealt Jurrell Casey, but Jeffery Simmons can fill the veteran's spot on the interior as an every-down defender. The Titans added rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton to the secondary. He's a quality press-man defender who's capable of strengthening the pass defense, which ranked 24th last season.

The Titans have continuity on offense with a splash of youth on both sides of the ball. They have the personnel to take the AFC South crown in 2020.

Prediction: 10-6