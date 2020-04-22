Alex Cora Calls Astros' 2017 Scandal 'Unacceptable,' Takes 'Full Responsibility'

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora took "full responsibility" for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal while responding to the conclusion of Major League Baseball's investigation into the 2018 Red Sox sign-stealing scheme Wednesday:

MLB released official findings from an investigation into the Astros on Jan. 13.

Cora served as the Astros bench coach in 2017 before the Red Sox hired him as manager in 2018.

Commissioner Rob Manfred penalized the Astros for using in-game technology to illegally steal opponents' signs during their 2017 World Series title run by suspending then-manager AJ Hinch and then-general manager Jeffrey Luhnow for one year. The organization also received a $5 million fine and lost its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and '21 drafts.

The Red Sox's penalty was lighter:

"Alex Cora will be suspended through the conclusion of the 2020 postseason for his conduct as the bench coach of the Houston Astros in 2017," Manfred ordered Wednesday.

The Commissioner continued: "While I will not impose additional discipline on Cora as a result of the conduct engaged in by Watkins (because I do not find that he was aware of it), I do note that Cora did not effectively communicate to Red Sox players the sign-stealing rules that were in place for the 2018 season."

The Red Sox fired Cora on Jan. 14:

Boston won the 2018 World Series in five games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.