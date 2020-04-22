Shaq Says He Won't Watch 2020 Hall of Fame Ceremony Due to Kobe Bryant's Death

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal said he will not watch this year's Hall of Fame ceremony because of the pain seeing pictures and video of former teammate Kobe Bryant would cause following the Los Angeles Lakers legend's death in January.

O'Neal discussed his partnership with Bryant on the Sports Like a Boss podcast with Holly McPeak and Anne Marie Anderson:

"We will always be connected, whether people think we like each other or not. It doesn't matter. We will always be connected. We were the most competitive, most enigmatic, most controversial, most dominant one-two punch ever created. But, I won't even watch the Hall of Fame ceremony this year. I don't want to see pictures and video of him. I don't. ... I never thought something like this would ever happen."

Bryant is part of what will surely be a memorable 2020 Hall of Fame class that also includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings, among others.

O'Neal and Bryant played together for the Lakers during the first eight years of the latter's career from 1996-97 through 2003-04. They won three championships together and are on the shortlist of the best pairings in NBA history.

The big man gave an emotional speech during a February memorial at Staples Center that honored Bryant's life, and his humorous anecdote was one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony.

O'Neal said he once told Bryant "there's no I in team," to which the guard replied, "Yeah, but there's a M-E in that motherf--ker," per Nate Scott of USA Today.

Bryant finished his career as one of the best players in league history, building a resume that included five championships, a league MVP, 15 All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, two NBA Finals MVPs, 12 All-Defensive selections and 18 All-Star nods.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.