Yankees' Randy Levine: 'Not Practical' to Play Entire MLB Season Without Fans

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 22, 2020

Yankees President Randy Levine smiles as Gerrit Cole is introduced as the newest New York Yankees player during a baseball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in New York. The pitcher agreed to a 9-year $324 million contract. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

New York Yankees president Randy Levine told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business' Mornings with Maria that playing the Major League Baseball season is "not practical" without fans. 

"How can we get into our parks as soon as we can with all the appropriate mitigation?" Levine said (h/t Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media). "Social distancing, taking temperature checks, wearing masks, wearing gloves. I think it's all doable because I think that to have games just on TV for the whole season for many, many reasons is not practical."

The start of the MLB season is delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

            

