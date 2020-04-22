Celtics' Marcus Smart to Donate 425-Plus Meals to New England Hospital Workers

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 22, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 06: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at TD Garden on March 06, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Marcus Smart is doing his part.

The 26-year-old Boston Celtics guard is donating over 425 meals to frontline professionals working at hospitals throughout New England during the COVID-19 crisis, he announced Wednesday:

Smart was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19:

The 2014 sixth overall pick updated that he had fully recovered on March 29:

Smart has played his entire NBA career in Boston. The Oklahoma State product was averaging a career-high 13.5 points and 4.8 assists in 32.5 minutes across 53 games (39 starts) for the Celtics before the league's hiatus began on March 11.

The 43-21 Celtics were one of just four teams to have clinched a playoff berth. 

Related

    James Dolan Recovers from COVID-19

    Knicks owner has donated his blood plasma to research for potential coronavirus treatments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Dolan Recovers from COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevin Garnett's 'Uncut Gems' Celtics Jersey to Be Auctioned for Charity

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Kevin Garnett's 'Uncut Gems' Celtics Jersey to Be Auctioned for Charity

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Ainge: I Wouldn't Have Drafted Rondo Without Pre-Draft Meeting

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Ainge: I Wouldn't Have Drafted Rondo Without Pre-Draft Meeting

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Ainge Needled Tatum Over Not Having a Hoop

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Ainge Needled Tatum Over Not Having a Hoop

    masslive
    via masslive