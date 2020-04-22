Celtics' Marcus Smart to Donate 425-Plus Meals to New England Hospital Workers

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Marcus Smart is doing his part.

The 26-year-old Boston Celtics guard is donating over 425 meals to frontline professionals working at hospitals throughout New England during the COVID-19 crisis, he announced Wednesday:

Smart was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19:

The 2014 sixth overall pick updated that he had fully recovered on March 29:

Smart has played his entire NBA career in Boston. The Oklahoma State product was averaging a career-high 13.5 points and 4.8 assists in 32.5 minutes across 53 games (39 starts) for the Celtics before the league's hiatus began on March 11.

The 43-21 Celtics were one of just four teams to have clinched a playoff berth.