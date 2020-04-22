Celtics' Marcus Smart to Donate 425-Plus Meals to New England Hospital Workers

Celtics' Marcus Smart to Donate 425-Plus Meals to New England Hospital WorkersApril 22, 2020
Marcus Smart is doing his part.
The 26-year-old Boston Celtics guard is donating over 425 meals to frontline professionals working at hospitals throughout New England during the COVID-19 crisis, he announced Wednesday:
marcus smart @smart_MS3
My @YGC_Foundation is donating over 425 meals to Boston & area frontiine hospital workers. U can help! Go to https://t.co/FQ8cocYppx & donate. Til May 16 100% of proceeds go to our workers. Me & my support team got some more surprises that I’ll post here in a bit! Stay tuned. https://t.co/Z8Na3S4qoz
marcus smart @smart_MS3
Big ❤️ 2 the owners/chefs of @tallulahstacos @nicksonbroadway @scratchnewport in R.I. & #preppedgainzeverett @aryatrattoria in MA for healthy meals 4 the frontline @tuftsmedicalctr @bostonchildrens @hasbrochildrens. ❤️ to @drinkvitamin1 for the 💦💦 & @pumahoops for the gear. https://t.co/EGA86tSgBC
Smart was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19:
The 2014 sixth overall pick updated that he had fully recovered on March 29:
Smart has played his entire NBA career in Boston. The Oklahoma State product was averaging a career-high 13.5 points and 4.8 assists in 32.5 minutes across 53 games (39 starts) for the Celtics before the league's hiatus began on March 11.
The 43-21 Celtics were one of just four teams to have clinched a playoff berth.
