Marshawn Lynch Donates Medical Masks to Oakland COVID-19 Relief Effort

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch turned 34 years old on Wednesday, but the All-Pro running back apparently spent his last day as a 33-year-old giving back to the Oakland community. 

Lynch, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks, was spotted donating medical face masks at several locations on Tuesday:

The Oakland native came out of retirement in 2017 to play for his hometown Raiders. He gained 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 starts across two seasons in Oakland before retiring again in April 2019. However, he again ended his retirement to help the Seahawks in one regular-season game and two playoff games last season.

Lynch's NFL career began when the Buffalo Bills selected him 12th overall out of Cal in the 2007 draft. He played there until a 2010 trade sent him to Seattle, where he built his "Beast Mode" reputation through 2015.

Overall, Lynch tallied 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns on 1,469 rushing attempts. Through it all, he has maintained a strong presence in Oakland. 

