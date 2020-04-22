Patriots' Devin, Jason McCourty Donate $90K Worth of Laptops to NY Students

Associated Press

Twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty, who are both defensive backs for the New England Patriots, reportedly donated much-needed computers to students in New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the two natives of Nyack, New York, bought $90,000 worth of Chromebooks for students without access to home computers in Rockland County, which is all the more important during the pandemic because schooling is being done electronically from home.

This is just another example of the McCourty brothers' philanthropic efforts.

A profile on Rutgers' website in 2018 noted Devin, a free safety, was a three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee for the Patriots and pointed to his work in the NFL Play 60 program and efforts toward fighting for criminal justice reform in Massachusetts.

What's more, both brothers have embraced a fight against sickle cell disease with their McCourty Twins Tackle Sickle Cell campaign that has raised money, awareness and blood donations since it was formed in 2013.

Last year, the McCourty brothers donated $10,000 to a Pop Warner football team in need of funding to reach a championship game.

Devin is a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler who has been with the Patriots his entire career since being drafted in 2010 as a first-round pick. Jason, who also played for Rutgers, is a one-time Super Bowl champion who has played for the Patriots since 2018 after also suiting up for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.