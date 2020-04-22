Kendrick Perkins on Knicks: 'Jesus Christ Can't Save This Organization'

Richard Drew/Associated Press

If you believe former NBA center Kendrick Perkins, the New York Knicks will need more than faith to get their organization back on track.

On Wednesday's episode of The Jump on ESPN, Perkins said "Jesus Christ can't save this organization" when discussing the possibility of the Knicks trying to trade for a marquee player in the future.

The topic came up in the wake of SNY's Ian Begley reporting some within the Knicks organization who believe they are "incredibly well positioned" to make a deal for a disgruntled star if and when one becomes available.

Hope has been a very dangerous thing for the Knicks and their fans to rely on. They haven't signed a top-tier free agent since Amar'e Stoudemire received a five-year deal worth close to $100 million in July 2010.

In March 2019, Knicks owner James Dolan said on ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show that "from what we've heard, I think we're going to have a very successful offseason when it comes to free agents."

Once free agency began last summer with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two stars frequently linked to the Knicks, agreeing to deals with the Brooklyn Nets, then-team president Steve Mills issued a statement to reporters attempting to ease the concerns of fans.

"While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents," the statement read.

Since winning 54 games and reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2013, the Knicks have gone 184-374 with no playoff appearances over the past seven seasons. Their 21-45 record this season is the sixth-worst mark in the NBA. Mills, who took over as general manager in 2013 and became team president in 2017, was fired in February.