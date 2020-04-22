Cowboys Rumors: QB Considered in Round 2 or 3 Amid Dak Prescott Contract Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking at the quarterback position heading into the 2020 NFL draft with Dak Prescott's contract talks serving as the backdrop to any moves.

Ed Werder appeared on Wednesday's episode of ESPN's NFL Live and said the NFC East team will "consider drafting a quarterback as soon as the second or third round."

Werder's suggestion comes after Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported "Prescott and the Cowboys are currently in talks for a new contract. One of the main sticking points is the length of the contract. The starting quarterback wants a four-year deal while the Cowboys are countering with a five-year contract, sources say."

For now, Prescott is looking at the exclusive franchise tag he has not yet signed that would pay him a salary of $31.4 million in 2020. Watkins noted that total increased from $26.8 million once the salaries of restricted free agents across the league were finalized.

The Cowboys and their quarterback have until the July 15 deadline to come to terms on a new deal, otherwise he will play under the tag.

Prescott turns 27 years old in July and figures to have a number of seasons remaining in his prime. He led the Cowboys to NFC East crowns in two of his first four years in the league and is already a two-time Pro Bowler who threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns during the 2019 campaign.

Still, there remains uncertainty about his long-term future with the team until he actually signs a new deal, and backup Cooper Rush has thrown three career passes, completing one for two yards.

Even if the Cowboys and Prescott do finalize a long-term deal to make him the quarterback for years to come, the team could use additional depth at the position.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller did not project Dallas to take a quarterback in any round in his most recent mock draft.