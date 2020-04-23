Potential Trent Williams Trade Could Shake Up Top 15 of 2020 NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

One of the most important pieces to the 2020 NFL draft puzzle already played nine years in the league and made seven Pro Bowls, the repercussions of his potential trade reverberating throughout the event's first 15 selections.

Trent Williams' 16-month standoff with the Washington Redskins organization should finally come to an end this weekend, though the franchise made sure it wrested control of the situation shortly before the draft begins.

Washington gave Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 campaign, permission to seek a trade last month but nothing came of the situation. The franchise "closed the window" Wednesday for the tackle and his representation to negotiate a possible deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Basically, the draft served as a de facto deadline. Now, the team requires a singular voice to leverage Williams' availability into a valuable asset instead of multiple parties with their own agendas pulling in different directions.

At this point, it's less about trying to retain Williams and more about seeing if any suitors offer reasonable compensation. Originally, Washington wanted a second-round draft pick in return, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported the team's demands weren't necessarily limited to a second-round selection, but rather "something comparable in value."

The asking price coupled with Williams' desire for a contract extension worth $16 million or more annually—the 31-year-old tackle is entering the final year of his deal—cooled negotiations. Washington's asking price is likely closer to a third-round pick at this juncture.

As such, Williams is now "likely to get traded" during the draft, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most likely landing spots. Cleveland and Tampa Bay own the 10th and 14th overall picks, respectively. Even in a top-heavy offensive tackle class, the two franchises may not be in a position to land a quality option at their biggest area of need.

The Browns have long been the favorite for Williams' services dating back to last year under general manager John Dorsey. Dorsey no longer leads the team's front office, but the organization's interest remains.

Cleveland is the league's most tackle-needy team. Left tackle Greg Robinson didn't prove himself last season and remains a free agent. The Browns signed Jack Conklin, but he's played right tackle his entire professional career. A gaping hole still exists on Baker Mayfield's blind side.

Thus, the 10th overall pick becomes a choose-your-own-adventure projection with the same ending to every path: selecting an offensive tackle. The difference lies in the name slotted to the Browns.

Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's Mekhi Becton are generally considered top-12 to -15 prospects. Two or more of those possibilities could be off the board before Cleveland is on the clock.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins have discussed a potential trade up to the third overall pick—not for a quarterback but for an offensive tackle. Former NFL general manager and The Athletic contributor Michael Lombardi seconded Rapoport's report and the Dolphins' significant interest in the tackle position.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press/Associated Press

The reason for making the move is simple: The New York Giants have apparently "zeroed in" on Wirfs, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t 247Sports' Robbie Weinstein). The Dolphins may project the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a potential All-Pro anchor for their offensive front, thus prioritizing the position to protect whoever becomes the franchise's long-term signal-caller.

If that happens, the run on the position will start a little sooner than expected. The Giants could then follow suit and take another offensive tackle. The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are two more tackle-needy teams in the top 10.

A possibility exists, albeit slight, that four tackle prospects could be off the board before the Browns even have an opportunity to weigh their options.

Two avenues then become far more plausible.

The Browns could trade down and choose Houston's Josh Jones or Boise State's Ezra Cleveland—a realistic option if a run on tackles starts early or the front office's preferred prospect isn't available.



Or, Cleveland can finally pull the trigger on a Williams deal.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns "explored a trade" for Williams last month. NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson tweeted that there are "definite discussions going on" with Cleveland for the decorated left tackle.

General manager Andrew Berry has a pair of third-round picks (74th and 97th overall) to make this happen.

In doing so, a potential deal frees up the Browns to do whatever they want with the 10th overall pick. The dominoes will fall from that point forward. The defensive line is a logical target if Auburn's Derrick Brown or South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw is available. Maybe the Browns will surprise and start the wide receiver run by picking their favorite pass-catcher with the 10th overall pick.

The advantage to the organization's interest in Williams is Berry won't be beholden to a singular position. The first-time general manager can take whoever is the highest-graded talent on the Browns' board. Whatever Berry decides to do with the 10th pick will then create a ripple effect for those teams directly behind Cleveland, particularly the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay needs tackle help as well to protect its new franchise quarterback, Tom Brady.

Two months ago, the Buccaneers entered trade discussions with Washington to acquire Williams, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Currently, the two parties aren't engaged in talks, and the Bucs aren't expected to land the veteran blocker, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The team's lack of salary-cap space ($3.76 million) serves as an obstacle.

But things can change very quickly since the league's cap gurus know how to massage the system. The Buccaneers can rework existing deals, convert guarantees into bonuses or offer extensions at lower initial numbers before expanding in future seasons. All of these are possibilities organizations regularly utilize to stay within allotted financial parameters.

The Buccaneers aren't set up front, and they're in a worse position to properly address offensive tackle than the Browns. Tampa Bay is in win-now mode. Every move should be made to maximize the two- or three-year window the team has with Brady leading the way.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press/Associated Press

The Buccaneers are trying to trade up with a tackle in mind, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The opportunity to land a Wills or Becton to play on the right side opposite Donovan Smith is ideal. However, the New York Jets need tackle help as well with the 11th overall pick.

As good as this year's tackle class is, there still aren't enough prospects to properly satisfy all of the teams in need of the position.

A projected run on the top four somewhere within the first 11 picks will push other prospects down the board and leave Tampa Bay without a solid option. Then, the Williams conversation should reignite.

Whatever squad among this year's top 15 picks doesn't leave the first round with a shiny new 300-pound blocker must look to Washington for the chance to secure the best remaining option.