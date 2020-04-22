Warriors' Steph Curry 'Unbothered' by Maverick Carter's Comments on His Defense

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't seem too bothered that businessman—and close LeBron James associate—Maverick Carter believes he can score on the sharpshooter.

During an interview with Chris "COSeezy" Strachan, Curry said, "You doing something great no matter what it is, they're coming for you. ... People who actually know what they're talking about they're gonna speak facts and truth."

Without specifically mentioning Carter, Curry suggested using his name to get recognition makes "you look stupid."

"I am so secure in who I am and who I know I am on the court, that's why I never respond to anybody because either I'm agreeing with you or I'm laughing," he said. "At the end of the day, you look stupid if you're saying something to try to use my name to either get some pub or some heat or some clicks, or whatever it is."

Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area provided the context serving as the backdrop, noting Warriors forward Draymond Green joined Carter and Paul Rivera to discuss ESPN's The Last Dance documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.

Carter drew a parallel to the help Jordan needed with Curry but didn't miss the chance to get in a dig at the Warriors star:

"There's no way to validate this but it's definitely probably true—he (Michael Jordan) did his job at a level better than anybody else in the world has ever done their job. But the truth is—even that guy needs his other people, and most importantly that second person.

"If I'm the best at doing my thing, I need the other people to clear the way so I can do my thing. So Scottie (Pippen) took care of everything else. They brought up those stats. Scottie was second in rebounds, second in points, first in steals, blah blah blah.

"It's just like the Warriors—the world knows Steph (Curry) can't f--king play defense. I'm 38—haven't played a decent game of basketball in 18 years—Steph would have trouble guarding me. But Steph is the greatest shooter in the world. When that motherf--ker gets rolling you can't stop him—he can hit any shot from anywhere on the court.

"And he's actually really good off the ball on defense—he's a good steal artist. But he needs Klay (Thompson) and Draymond to kind of cover everything else so he can do his thing."

Curry's Warriors notably played James' Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018 and won three of them. James led the Cavaliers to a thrilling seven-game victory in 2016, the same season Golden State surpassed the record held by Jordan's Bulls with 73 regular-season victories.