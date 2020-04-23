B/R Staff Picks: Who Are the Top NBA Draft Steals Since 2000?

1 of 12

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Along with the 60th pick in the NBA draft comes the moniker "Mr. Irrelevant." It's a term borrowed from the NFL, dating back to 1976. In the NBA, not all second-round picks make it in the league at all, especially in the bottom 10 picks. Finding a steal in the 30s or 40s isn't easy—or even common.

But at No. 60?

Add to the equation that Isaiah Thomas is just 5'9" and the odds that the Sacramento Kings' pick in 2011 would ever be more than a novelty were long. Except Thomas quickly proved to be an NBA-caliber player.

As a rookie, he not only made the team, but he also played in 65 games with 37 starts and averages of 11.5 points and 4.1 assists. His productivity climbed each year through his third season in Sacramento, during which he scored 20.3 points with 6.3 assists per game while making 54 starts.

Teams just don't find starting point guards with the last pick in the draft. Unfortunately, the Kings didn't value their drafting prowess enough, agreeing to sign-and-trade Thomas to the Phoenix Suns in 2014 for the rights to Alex Oriakhi (who has yet to play in the NBA outside of summer league and the G League).

Thomas' stay in Phoenix was short. He was traded to the Boston Celtics midway through the year, where he became a two-time All-Star.

—Eric Pincus