Kendrick Perkins Says He's 'All Right' with Kevin Durant After Twitter Feuds

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The Twitter feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant doesn't appear to have impacted their relationship in real life.

Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Perkins said there are no lingering issues with Durant from their previous back and forth debates on social media: "I'm all right with KD. He's all right with me. ... To me, we got too many nerds on TV."

Perkins and Durant had a memorable Twitter exchange in January when Perkins proclaimed Russell Westbrook to be the best player in Oklahoma City Thunder history.

Following Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Perkins tweeted to Durant: "Just wanted to tell you I Love you my brother and whatever I did to hurt you I'm sorry bro and hope you forgive me!!! I love you bro real Talk!"

Perkins, 35, and Durant, 31, were teammates with the Thunder from 2011-15. The team made the playoffs in each of those four seasons together, including an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City traded Perkins in February 2015, and Durant left the franchise as a free agent in July 2016.