Kendrick Perkins Says He's 'All Right' with Kevin Durant After Twitter Feuds

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins warms up before an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The Twitter feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant doesn't appear to have impacted their relationship in real life. 

Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Perkins said there are no lingering issues with Durant from their previous back and forth debates on social media: "I'm all right with KD. He's all right with me. ... To me, we got too many nerds on TV."

Perkins and Durant had a memorable Twitter exchange in January when Perkins proclaimed Russell Westbrook to be the best player in Oklahoma City Thunder history.   

Following Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Perkins tweeted to Durant: "Just wanted to tell you I Love you my brother and whatever I did to hurt you I'm sorry bro and hope you forgive me!!! I love you bro real Talk!"

Perkins, 35, and Durant, 31, were teammates with the Thunder from 2011-15. The team made the playoffs in each of those four seasons together, including an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City traded Perkins in February 2015, and Durant left the franchise as a free agent in July 2016.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2009 Draft Class

    Pair of future MVPs go head-to-head for the No. 1 pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2009 Draft Class

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas for the Knicks 🔮

    Five trade packages to help New York find some star power, without giving up RJ Barrett

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas for the Knicks 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    MVP's Nobody Saw Coming 👀

    B/R ranks six out-of-nowhere MVP season ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MVP's Nobody Saw Coming 👀

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Russell Westbrook on Possible NBA Summer Restart: 'I'm Always Ready'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook on Possible NBA Summer Restart: 'I'm Always Ready'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report