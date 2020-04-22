Kendrick Perkins: Thunder Beat Warriors in 2016 WCF If They Had Traded for Me

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

If you watched the 2016 NBA Western Conference Finals and thought the outcome might have been different with Kendrick Perkins on the Oklahoma City Thunder, you apparently weren't the only one.

Perkins told The Athletic's Joe Vardon that the Thunder unsuccessfully attempted to acquire the then-New Orleans Pelican midway through the 2015-16 season. Had the center gone to OKC, the 35-year-old believes he would've helped the team beat the Golden State Warriors.

"If I was on Oklahoma City, we wouldn't have blown that 3-1 lead," he said. "There's no way in hell we would have blown that. I'm not saying because of me playing, I am saying just my locker room presence.

"Then I think about it on the other hand—he cost me a championship," Perkins said of then-New Orleans general manager Dell Demps.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.