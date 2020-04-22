Kendrick Perkins: Thunder Beat Warriors in 2016 WCF If They Had Traded for Me

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

SAN ANTONIO,TX - MARCH 30: Kendrick Perkins #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks toward the bench during game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on March 30, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

If you watched the 2016 NBA Western Conference Finals and thought the outcome might have been different with Kendrick Perkins on the Oklahoma City Thunder, you apparently weren't the only one.

Perkins told The Athletic's Joe Vardon that the Thunder unsuccessfully attempted to acquire the then-New Orleans Pelican midway through the 2015-16 season. Had the center gone to OKC, the 35-year-old believes he would've helped the team beat the Golden State Warriors.

"If I was on Oklahoma City, we wouldn't have blown that 3-1 lead," he said. "There's no way in hell we would have blown that. I'm not saying because of me playing, I am saying just my locker room presence.

"Then I think about it on the other hand—he cost me a championship," Perkins said of then-New Orleans general manager Dell Demps. 

           

