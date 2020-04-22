Jeremy Lin 'Kind of in Limbo' About CBA, No Longer in Self-Quarantine in Beijing

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 25: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Xinjiang Yilite at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on December 25, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Former NBA guard and current Beijing Ducks star Jeremy Lin discussed the uncertainty regarding the Chinese Basketball Association amid the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with Mark Medina of USA Today on Wednesday.

Since the CBA has yet to make a decision on whether it will resume play, Lin noted that he and other players are stuck in a tough spot: "We're basically just waiting until June to decide whether we play in July or not. That's the current situation. We're kind of in limbo right now."

The CBA never returned to action following its break for the Chinese New Year in January because of the spread of COVID-19. Lin and other United States-based players were called to return to China in March in anticipation of the season starting back up.

Lin spent two weeks in self-quarantine and is now out, but the CBA delayed the restart that had been planned for April 15, leaving Lin and the rest of the league's players to wonder when or if they will return to the court this season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

