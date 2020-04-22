Jadeveon Clowney Contract Still an Option, Seahawks' John Schneider Says

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn't fully rule out re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney but pointed out the team couldn't afford to wait and miss out on other deals in the process.

Brady Henderson of ESPN shared Schneider's first public comments on Clowney's free agency:

"He came in, did a great job for us. We made an effort to re-sign him. We'd still -- the door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer. We had to conduct business, and so he knew that. Everything was real cordial. He's a great guy, represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre [in Green Bay] with his representative, Bus Cook. We've had great conversations. He just is going to kind of feel his way through this odd process, and we'll see where that goes."

