Video: Stephen Curry Hits Drake's Toosie Slide on Coronavirus Lockdown

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors fans can relax knowing Stephen Curry is at home working on his footwork during self-isolation.

Well, one type of footwork, at least.

The NBA star posted video of himself dancing to Drake's "Toosie Slide," and his amount of practice is noticeable.

It isn't as solid as his crossover, but give it time.

The only other thing he may want to work on is his framing with the camera. It's hard to fully judge how well he pulls off the dance when his feet are barely visible. Who knows if he's putting up his left foot when Drake calls for the right?

Curry has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his moves, but fans still need the full picture to judge for themselves.