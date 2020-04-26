Celebrating Kane's Greatest Matches and Moments of Bizarre WWE Career

0 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

To suggest Kane has had one of the most unique careers in WWE history would be akin to claiming Ric Flair was kind of good at the rasslin'.

The masked monster of Vince McMahon's traveling circus routinely found himself in some of the most ridiculous, over-the-top and bizarre situations of any Superstar ever. He has set fire to fellow Superstars, married reluctant brides, Tombstone piledrove legendary baseball players and even admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend.

But to focus only on the absurd would be doing the big man a great disservice.

One of the most talented and enduring giants to ever tower over the wrestling industry, The Devil's Favorite Demon earned the respect of his peers and the admiration of the WWE Universe through his innate ability to take on the most asinine angles and do everything he could to make them successful.

On his 53rd birthday, relive the matches, moments and head-scratchers that helped The Big Red Machine entrench himself in wrestling lore as one of WWE's greatest characters.