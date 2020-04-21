Bob Myers: Mark Jackson 'Deserves a Lot of Credit' for Helping Steph, Klay Grow

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has reached five NBA Finals and won three championships with the team, but president of basketball operations Bob Myers acknowledged former head coach Mark Jackson helped lay the groundwork for the success.

During an interview with Rich Kleiman, Myers said Jackson "deserves a lot of credit" for helping Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson reach the level they have as one of the best backcourt duos in league history (near the 17:30 mark).

Myers also pointed out Kerr has credited Jackson in the past.

Jackson was the head coach for the Warriors for three seasons from the 2011-12 campaign through the 2013-14 one.

He led the team to the postseason twice and finished with a 121-109 overall record but never advanced past the second round. Some of that can be attributed to the fact that Curry and Thompson were in the early portions of their respective careers, and the former dealt with injury concerns and appeared in just 26 games in 2011-12.

Kerr took over before the 2014-15 season and proceeded to direct the sport's modern dynasty.

While Golden State is a mere 15-50 this season, it reached the NBA Finals in each of Kerr's first five years on the sidelines and even won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games in 2015-16 during one of the two seasons it didn't lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in that span.

Curry won two MVPs under Kerr, while Thompson developed into one of the best two-way guards in the league and a seemingly automatic shooter from long range when he heats up.

To hear Myers tell it, they would not have reached those levels without Jackson's help as they were finding their way in the NBA.