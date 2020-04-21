Bellator 244 Postponed Because of Coronavirus Pandemic; No New Date Announced

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bellator has postponed another event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion announced Tuesday that Bellator 244, originally scheduled for June 6, will be rescheduled at a date to be determined:

This marks the fifth Bellator event to be postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. The promotion's last show took place February 22 from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The June 6 show from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago was going to feature a lightweight main event match between Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson. The first semifinal in the featherweight grand prix tournament between A.J. McKee and Darrion Caldwell was also scheduled to take place.

With this latest postponement, Bellator doesn't have any events on its schedule for the next five months. The next events are currently set to take place on Oct. 3 in Dublin and Oct. 10 in Milan, Italy.