Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'Highly Unlikely' to Trade Picks for Star Amid Adams Buzz

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday it's "highly unlikely" the franchise will trade picks in the 2020 NFL draft for an established player amid speculation linking the team to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

"Probably unlikely to make a draft-pick trade for an established star," Jones told reporters. "Highly unlikely."

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported Monday the Cowboys had discussed an Adams trade "in-house."

Dallas was previously linked to the two-time Pro Bowl selection before last season's trade deadline in October:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week Adams wasn't planning to attend the Jets' virtual offseason program because of his contract situation. He's heading into the fourth season of his rookie contract with an estimated $3.6 million in yearly cash due in 2019, per Spotrac. New York holds a team option for 2020.

New York general manager Joe Douglas said Monday the team expects to keep the safety.

"The plan would be for Jamal to be here long term," Douglas told reporters. "Again, I've also made it known I have to do what's in the best interest of the team. If other teams call to talk about players, I'll listen."

The Cowboys are a great fit on paper for a potential trade, but they don't have much financial flexibility heading into the draft. They have $10.5 million in projected cap space, and most of that will be dedicated to their seven draft selections.

Video Play Button

In addition, Dallas needs some low-cost players on the roster since it has six players making over $10 million in 2020, including $31.4 million for quarterback Dak Prescott if he plays under the franchise tag.

So a direct trade of Adams for draft picks likely wouldn't work for the Cowboys. They would need to move other players to create the cap space, especially if the standout safety wants a new contract to play.

Jones' comments merely put a further damper on a scenario that was always a long shot, at least in the short term.

Related

    McCarthy Won't Say If Dak Attended Offseason Program

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    McCarthy Won't Say If Dak Attended Offseason Program

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Should Strongly Consider Ohio State CB Damon Arnette in Round 2

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Should Strongly Consider Ohio State CB Damon Arnette in Round 2

    Matthew Lenix
    via Inside The Star

    Mahomes, Brady Headline NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes, Brady Headline NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar to Be on Madden Cover

    Ravens QB confirms he'll be on the cover of Madden 21: 'I'm not worried about a curse' 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar to Be on Madden Cover

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report