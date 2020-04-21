Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'Highly Unlikely' to Trade Picks for Star Amid Adams Buzz

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday it's "highly unlikely" the franchise will trade picks in the 2020 NFL draft for an established player amid speculation linking the team to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

"Probably unlikely to make a draft-pick trade for an established star," Jones told reporters. "Highly unlikely."

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported Monday the Cowboys had discussed an Adams trade "in-house."

Dallas was previously linked to the two-time Pro Bowl selection before last season's trade deadline in October:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week Adams wasn't planning to attend the Jets' virtual offseason program because of his contract situation. He's heading into the fourth season of his rookie contract with an estimated $3.6 million in yearly cash due in 2019, per Spotrac. New York holds a team option for 2020.

New York general manager Joe Douglas said Monday the team expects to keep the safety.

"The plan would be for Jamal to be here long term," Douglas told reporters. "Again, I've also made it known I have to do what's in the best interest of the team. If other teams call to talk about players, I'll listen."

The Cowboys are a great fit on paper for a potential trade, but they don't have much financial flexibility heading into the draft. They have $10.5 million in projected cap space, and most of that will be dedicated to their seven draft selections.

In addition, Dallas needs some low-cost players on the roster since it has six players making over $10 million in 2020, including $31.4 million for quarterback Dak Prescott if he plays under the franchise tag.

So a direct trade of Adams for draft picks likely wouldn't work for the Cowboys. They would need to move other players to create the cap space, especially if the standout safety wants a new contract to play.

Jones' comments merely put a further damper on a scenario that was always a long shot, at least in the short term.