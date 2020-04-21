Knicks Trade Rumors: Some Believe NY in Strong Position to Deal Picks for Star

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

If the New York Knicks hope to turn things around quickly, one potential path for them will be to trade for a star player if one should become available.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, some people in the Knicks organization believe they are "incredibly well-positioned to trade for a disgruntled star" if that type of player happens to hit the market.

"It's the best path for us," one Knicks front office member told Begley.

Begley noted New York's management was also operating under a directive leading up to the trade deadline to keep enough present and future assets that would allow the team to potentially make a deal for a star player.

It's not a bad tactic for the Knicks and new team president Leon Rose to take given the rate at which players in the league can become disgruntled. Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Anthony Davis have all been traded at least once since the summer of 2017.

A trade would also be a better strategy for the Knicks, who have struck out in their recent attempts to sign elite-level free agents. Last summer, for instance, then-president Steve Mills issued a statement to "disappointed" fans when they didn't land Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

When the NBA suspended this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Knicks had already clinched their seventh straight losing record (21-45) and are on pace to finish last in the Atlantic Division for the second consecutive year.