Report: WWE Legend The Rock Among Producers for Backyard Wrestling Show for HBO

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

WWE legend and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is reportedly set to serve as an executive producer for a series about backyard wrestling on HBO.

According to Joe Otterson of Variety, the series will feature half-hour shows and is titled TRE CNT, which is short for "TRE COUNT."

The fictional series will follow a struggling professional wrestler named Cassius Jones, who uses life insurance money he inherited from his grandfather to start a backyard wrestling promotion in Houston's Third Ward.

In addition to The Rock, his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, will be an executive producer on the show. Issa Rae, who co-created, stars in and executive produces HBO's Insecure, will serve as an executive producer on TRE CNT as well.



Johnson and Garcia are the founders of Seven Bucks Productions, and TRE CNT will exist under that umbrella.

The Rock is among the most popular, successful pro wrestlers of all time.

Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 and wrestled for the company through 2004. After a hiatus to focus on acting, The Rock returned to WWE in 2011 and went on to compete at WrestleMania 29, 30 and 32.

The Rock is a 10-time world champion in WWE and is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

TRE CNT won't be Johnson's first foray into a wrestling-related movie or series, as produced the 2019 film Fighting with My Family, which was a biopic of WWE Superstar Paige.

