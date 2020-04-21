Rockets Rumors: 'Chatter' Is Mike D'Antoni Leaves After Not Getting New Contract

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is reportedly still expected to leave the organization following the 2019-20 NBA season after not receiving a contract extension last year.

"The chatter before and during the season was that D'Antoni was out of there after the Rockets didn't give him the extension last summer," David Aldridge of The Athletic reported Monday. "Things change, of course, and I'm old enough to know you never say never. But my guess is still that he leaves."

