Watch: Demetrious Johnson Says His 'Dream Match' Is Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Demetrious Johnson, former UFC flyweight champion and record holder for most title defenses at the promotion with 11, told B/R Live in a recent Instagram Live that he would like to compete against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a "dream match" scenario:

Johnson, who hasn't competed in the UFC since 2018 when he lost the flyweight crown to Henry Cejudo in a tight split-decision defeat, joined ONE as part of a trade for Ben Askren. Since then, Mighty Mouse has gone 3-0 in the Singapore-based promotion, won the ONE flyweight world grand prix last October and is now the top contender for Adriano Moraes' flyweight championship.

Nurmagomedov told Vinayak Manoj of Essentially Sports in March that he considers Johnson one of the greatest martial artists to ever step in a cage, comparing him to Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier and Cejudo.

There's a noticeable difference in size between the two competitors. Johnson stands 5'3" and competes in ONE's 135-pound flyweight division while Nurmagomedov is 5'10" and fights in UFC's 155-pound lightweight division. The odds of this match happening are as close to zero as you can possibly get, but it's fun to think about a prospective match between the two and hear Johnson's admiration for The Eagle.

Johnson also discussed his favorite matches, weird fan interactions, homeschooling his children, gaming and various UFC fighters like Israel Adesanya, T.J. Dillashaw and Cejudo.