Lyman Good Becomes 1st Known UFC Fighter to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC fighter Lyman Good made a full recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted Good is the first member of the UFC roster to publicly acknowledge having a positive coronavirus test.

Good was scheduled to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 249 but told MMA Fighting he had to pull out because of an undisclosed injury. In actuality, he had the coronavirus.

The 34-year-old told Helwani he "knew something was up" as he was preparing for the event:

"I know my body. I've been through it all. I've been through a lot of injuries and a lot of other things. But this was different. ... As a professional athlete, we're always constantly pushing our bodies. For me, my body was like my point check to see how physically I feel and everything. And my body just wasn't there at all."

His girlfriend Elena Bulgor tested positive as well, so they self-quarantined until they no longer showed symptoms and recovered.

UFC 249 was ultimately wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay-per-view was first moved from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, before UFC President Dana White canceled the event amid pressure from California officials and Disney.

UFC announced Monday it canceled its next four events through May 16. However, White confirmed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN on April 14 that the company is still looking to stage a major event May 9 at a new location.

Good wasn't on the proposed card for the show, but he indicated to Helwani he's looking forward to stepping inside the Octagon again.

"I want to get back on a card," he said. "I have unfinished business. Like I said before, I'm a fighter through and through. I was out of commission for a little bit, but I'm ready to go back there."