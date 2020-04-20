Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for WWE Championship Set for Money in the Bank

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank.

McIntyre had the first word to open Raw on Monday night and let Rollins know he was prepared to put the title on the line. The Architect responded to say the fight is on.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.