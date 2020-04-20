Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for WWE Championship Set for Money in the Bank

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Seth Rollins enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank.

McIntyre had the first word to open Raw on Monday night and let Rollins know he was prepared to put the title on the line. The Architect responded to say the fight is on.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

