Video: Ex-UFC Fighter Phillipe Nover Lauded by Dana White for Work as Nurse

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White praised former fighter Phillipe Nover for his work as a registered nurse in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have so much respect for, not just you, but for everybody who is part of the first responders and the medical staff that are taking care of everybody and putting yourself in harm's way to help others," White said to TMZ Sports. "You were a stud on [The Ultimate Fighter] and apparently you're still kicking ass, my friend. Congratulations! Thank you so much for all you're doing for everybody."

Nover was a participant on The Ultimate Fighter when Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Frank Mir were the respective captains in 2008. He reached the finale, losing a unanimous decision to Efrain Escudero.

The 36-year-old last fought at UFC 208 in February 2017 when he dropped a split decision to Rick Glenn. He hung up his gloves with a career record of 11-8-1.

When he joined the roster for The Ultimate Fighter, Nover was a nurse at Coney Island Hospital. He told the Guardian's Loretta Hunt he felt an obligation to make himself available during the pandemic.

"This is our calling," he said. "I never thought it would come to this, but this is what we signed up for."