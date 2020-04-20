UFC Cancels Fight Night Events Through May 2 Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There will not be any UFC fights in the immediate future because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, UFC announced UFC Fight Night in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 25 and UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City on May 2 were both canceled. As for UFC 250 in Sao Paulo on May 9 and UFC Fight Night in San Diego on May 16, those events "will not continue as planned."

This comes after ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported Tuesday that White was planning a May 9 return for UFC 250 at a to-be-determined location since it would no longer happen in Brazil.

He was also in the process of building a head-turning card that included potential fights between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz, and Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

Okamoto noted UFC canceled events on March 21, March 28, April 11 and April 18, including UFC 249. White said ESPN asked him to "stand down" when he was originally planning on holding UFC 249 at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on tribal lands in Lemoore, California.

Kevin Draper of the New York Times reported the plan to hold the event on tribal lands was "an attempted end run around widespread federal and state guidelines against holding large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic."

White even told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he "secured an island" where he would hold fights.

On Monday, Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported Lyman Good, who withdrew from UFC 249, was the first active UFC fighter to publicly test positive for COVID-19.