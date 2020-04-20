Leonard Fournette Trade Rumors: Bucs Not Expected to Deal for Jaguars RB

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to add a running back through the NFL draft, but they are not expected to trade for Leonard Fournette, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Though he will make $4.2 million in 2020, the Jacksonville Jaguars has until May 4 to pick up his fifth-year option for 2021.

Tampa Bay could use an upgrade at running back after ranking 28th in the NFL in yards per rush last season, but the team appears likely to look elsewhere for help at the position. This development comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars had already discussed trades involving the running back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jaguars have been shopping Fournette for more than a month but have no takers.

The 25-year-old is coming off arguably the best year of his career, setting personal bests with 1,152 rushing yards and 522 receiving yards. Though he only had three touchdowns, his 1,674 yards from scrimmage ranked sixth in the NFL.

He also appeared in 15 games after injury and discipline issues held him to just eight appearances in 2018.

Despite the production, the Jaguars could be looking to move on as part of their rebuild. The team has already traded away Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye this offseason after dealing Jalen Ramsey during last season.

Only four players remain on the roster with a higher cap hit for 2020 than Fournette, per Spotrac.

It's enough to motivate the Jaguars to make a trade, but the Buccaneers don't appear to have interest in making a deal.

Ronald Jones is projected to be the starting running back in Tampa Bay after a strong end to last season. The 2018 second-round pick finished 2019 with 724 rushing yards, including 183 in his final two games. Dare Ogunbowale could also be productive as a receiver, although depth is a problem after losing Peyton Barber to Washington in free agency.