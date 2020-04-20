Tua Tagovailoa Hip Injury Could Be Issue at 35, Not 25, Says NFL Doctor

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While Tua Tagovailoa may eventually suffer effects from his dislocated hip, it's unlikely to happen until late in his career.

An NFL team doctor spoke to Peter King of NBC Sports and said he does not see immediate trouble regarding the Alabama quarterback's hip.

"These contact injuries are part of the game," the doctor said. "You ask yourself, 'Is this guy injury-prone, or does he have a bulls-eye on him because he's a crucial player on his team?' I've seen a few of the hip dislocations in football, and my experience is that if you lose blood supply to the hip for a long enough period of time, you're in trouble. I don't think that was the case here. As I see it, the effects of the dislocation might show up when he's 35, but not when he's 25."

