Michael Jordan Talks 1984 Bulls' 'Traveling Cocaine Circus' in 'The Last Dance'

Some members of the 1984-85 Chicago Bulls may have some explaining to do following the opening episode of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary, which detailed the franchise's championship runs with Michael Jordan leading the way.

Part of Sunday's episode broke down Jordan's transition from college at the University of North Carolina to being the face of the franchise that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 1984 NBA draft.

The Bulls were an abysmal 27-55 the season before Jordan arrived, and he was asked about a group that was described as a "traveling cocaine circus" during the documentary.

Nick Schwartz of USA Today's For The Win provided His Airness' answer:

"I walk in and practically the whole team was in there. And it was like, things I’ve never seen in my life, you know, as a young kid. You got your lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here. So the first thing I said, 'look man, I'm out.' Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that's in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own."

What followed was an amusing montage of Jordan keeping to himself, cleaning, doing the laundry and avoiding the distractions that his teammates were caught up in before his career started.

It served to underscore the mystique around Jordan that he didn't care about anything but winning and wouldn't let those distractions stand in the way of championships.

What followed for the Bulls was 14 straight trips to the playoffs and six titles with the GOAT making his mark on sports history, so something must have worked.