Trae Young: Michael Jordan May Be My GOAT After 'The Last Dance' Documentary

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

If nothing else, LeBron James may have some extra motivation the next time he plays the Atlanta Hawks.

On Sunday, Hawks guard Trae Young suggested watching the Last Dance documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls may change his mind in the never-ending debate about who is the greatest basketball player of all time:

It was just last month Young listed James at the top of his rankings:

Even hardcore Jordan fans should cut the Hawks playmaker some slack. After all, the 21-year-old Young was born after the Bulls legend lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the sixth time, meaning he never had the chance to watch Jordan work his magic in person or on live television.

By contrast, he grew up in an era dominated by James and now has the chance to play against the King at the highest level of the game. LeBron is 35 years old but is still on the short list of the best players in the league even today, underscoring the longevity of his greatness.

Young, like sports fans everywhere who are starving for content, can't wait to watch the Last Dance documentary.

He may even learn a thing or two about His Airness' greatness.