Trae Young: Michael Jordan May Be My GOAT After 'The Last Dance' Documentary

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled by Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks as he drives to the basket in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

If nothing else, LeBron James may have some extra motivation the next time he plays the Atlanta Hawks.

On Sunday, Hawks guard Trae Young suggested watching the Last Dance documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls may change his mind in the never-ending debate about who is the greatest basketball player of all time:

It was just last month Young listed James at the top of his rankings:

Even hardcore Jordan fans should cut the Hawks playmaker some slack. After all, the 21-year-old Young was born after the Bulls legend lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the sixth time, meaning he never had the chance to watch Jordan work his magic in person or on live television.

By contrast, he grew up in an era dominated by James and now has the chance to play against the King at the highest level of the game. LeBron is 35 years old but is still on the short list of the best players in the league even today, underscoring the longevity of his greatness.

Young, like sports fans everywhere who are starving for content, can't wait to watch the Last Dance documentary.

He may even learn a thing or two about His Airness' greatness.

Video Play Button

Related

    NBA Execs Discuss Creation of HORSE Competition, NBA 2K Players Tournament

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Discuss Creation of HORSE Competition, NBA 2K Players Tournament

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jimmy Butler Sent Hoops to Teammates

    Heat star had portable basketball hoops sent to each player and coach as they wait out NBA hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jimmy Butler Sent Hoops to Teammates

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Top Free Agent's 3 Best Landing Spots 📊

    AD, Brandon Ingram and others will have options should they choose to entertain them

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Every Top Free Agent's 3 Best Landing Spots 📊

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Ya Got: 73-Win Warriors or 72-Win Bulls?

    We looked at everything from star power to bench support...and ultimately picked one winner 🏆

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Who Ya Got: 73-Win Warriors or 72-Win Bulls?

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report