Leonard Fournette Rumors: Jaguars RB Called a 'Pain in the Ass' Amid Trade Buzz

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 19, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is a "pain in the ass," an anonymous source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Jags were exploring trade options for their 2017 fourth overall pick:

Jacksonville has entered full-blown rebuild territory. 2017 All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in October, which snowballed into Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye getting traded to the Denver Broncos and 2017 All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens in March.

Fournette vaguely addressed the Jags gutting their roster on Twitter:

The 25-year-old has struggled to live up to his hype coming out of LSU. While Fournette tallied 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns across 13 games as a rookie, he was limited to eight games because of a persistent hamstring injury in 2018. Last season, he had 265 carries for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns across 15 regular-season contests.

Fournette made headlines late last week for openly advocating for the Jaguars to sign free-agent 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton despite Gardner Minshew II holding the team's starting quarterback job:

Video Play Button

Next season is Fournette's last on his rookie deal. He carries a cap hit north of $8.6 million, per Spotrac.

Jacksonville is slated to pick ninth overall in the draft, which will run April 23-25.



