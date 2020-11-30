Andrew Bogut Retires After 14 NBA Seasons; Played for Warriors, Lakers, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Veteran center Andrew Bogut has officially retired from professional basketball, announcing his decision Monday on his podcast (via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).

The 36-year-old last appeared for the Golden State Warriors toward the end of the 2018-19 regular season and 2019 playoffs after signing with the team in March 2019. He had previously announced his intention to retire from the NBA in April 2018 in order to finish his career in Australia's National Basketball League.

In an April 2020 interview on Australian Broadcasting Corporation show Offsiders (h/t ESPN.com), Bogut revealed he preferred to resolve his future on the court before the start of the summer.

"I haven't done any basketball since the season ended, and it feels good waking up, getting out of bed and not feeling like I'm walking on glass," he said. "It's [my career] all been thrown into a washing machine, essentially ... but there's a decision to be made probably by mid-May."

Bogut wanted to represent Australia in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but expressed reservations about making the commitment necessary to play in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympics for one year.

Bogut subsequently declined to re-sign with the NBL's Sydney Kings in May 2020 but clarified he wasn't formally retiring just yet.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His best days individually came with the Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him first overall in the 2005 NBA draft. He averaged 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over seven seasons with the team, and he was an All-NBA third-team player in 2009-10.

The 7-footer's first run with the Warriors will likely be what fans remember most, though. He helped Golden State win an NBA championship in 2015 and return to the NBA Finals in 2016. His left knee injury is an overlooked factor behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback four years ago as he was sorely missed in the frontcourt.

The Warriors' best lineup didn't include Bogut since they were at their peak without a traditional center and Draymond Green playing the 5. Still, his interior defense and passing out of the post made him a valuable member of the rotation.

Narrowing the focus on Bogut's time with the Warriors to the Finals trips also does a disservice to what he did before the start of Golden State's dynasty.

He averaged 7.2 points and 10.9 rebounds in the 2013 postseason as the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in the first round and pushed the eventual conference champion San Antonio Spurs to six games in the second round.

Bogut's most meaningful contributions have come in his home country. He's the most decorated NBA player from Australia and helped ease the path for others to enjoy the success he did in the Association.