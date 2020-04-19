Report: WWE Resumed Taped Shows After Assurances over Money in TV Contracts

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE will resume taping its shows at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after receiving assurances about its television contracts with NBC Universal and Fox, according to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon).

The company will receive the full payments from the two TV deals even if its weekly programming shows (Raw, NXT and SmackDown) aren't aired live.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE moved its events to the Performance Center and closed off the venue to fans. Multiple shows were taped together and then broadcast on television or WWE Network.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported, however, that WWE would return to a live format to ensure it didn't breach one of its TV contracts (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc). USA Network pays $265 million annually for Raw, and WWE receives $205 million per year from Fox for SmackDown.

WWE can continue using the Performance Center after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially recognized the company as an essential business. That, along with WWE's decision to work live shows, led to outside criticism.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported April 11 that an on-screen performer who isn't a wrestler tested positive for the coronavirus. WWE also removed The Miz from the WrestleMania 36 card after he exhibited symptoms of an undisclosed illness, per PWInsider (h/t the Orlando Sentinel's Jay Reddick).

Gagnon wrote the promotion is taking extra steps at the Performance Center to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Employees are wearing face masks and getting medically screened before they're allowed to enter a closed set.