Report: WWE Resumed Taped Shows After Assurances over Money in TV Contracts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE logos are shown on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE will resume taping its shows at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after receiving assurances about its television contracts with NBC Universal and Fox, according to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon).

The company will receive the full payments from the two TV deals even if its weekly programming shows (Raw, NXT and SmackDown) aren't aired live.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE moved its events to the Performance Center and closed off the venue to fans. Multiple shows were taped together and then broadcast on television or WWE Network.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported, however, that WWE would return to a live format to ensure it didn't breach one of its TV contracts (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc). USA Network pays $265 million annually for Raw, and WWE receives $205 million per year from Fox for SmackDown.

WWE can continue using the Performance Center after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially recognized the company as an essential business. That, along with WWE's decision to work live shows, led to outside criticism.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported April 11 that an on-screen performer who isn't a wrestler tested positive for the coronavirus. WWE also removed The Miz from the WrestleMania 36 card after he exhibited symptoms of an undisclosed illness, per PWInsider (h/t the Orlando Sentinel's Jay Reddick).

Gagnon wrote the promotion is taking extra steps at the Performance Center to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Employees are wearing face masks and getting medically screened before they're allowed to enter a closed set.

Video Play Button

Related

    Wrestling Quick Takes 🗣️

    😈 Rollins = Perfect 1st rival for McIntyre 🙌 Britt Baker finding footing in AEW 📝 Wyatt-Strowman at MITB is premature ➡️ Tap for more hot takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes 🗣️

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: WWE to Resume Taped Shows

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: WWE to Resume Taped Shows

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking the Best WCW Wrestlers Vince McMahon Made into Superstars

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Power-Ranking the Best WCW Wrestlers Vince McMahon Made into Superstars

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    NXT Wrestler Posts Injuries from Car Crash Before Release

    WWE logo
    WWE

    NXT Wrestler Posts Injuries from Car Crash Before Release

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report