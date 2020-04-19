Celtics' Jaylen Brown Writes Letter Hoping to Inspire Society During COVID-19

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wrote an op-ed piece in the Guardian, asking the nation to come together in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the midst of social distancing, it is easy to segregate ourselves and our families from the outside world. I challenge you to do the opposite. Donate to your local food banks, homeless shelters and to those less fortunate in general. Allocate resources to health care workers and other extraordinary workers and unsung heroes during this time. Lend a hand to the families and family members of health care workers and those who have lost someone and are in need of economic support. The slightest display of compassion may save someone's life. I am looking to match these efforts and align with people who are inclined to do something. ...

"As I stare at the walls of my confinement, due to the implementation of social distancing, I hope that our nation not only consolidates over the next few weeks but also heals. Ponder the suffrage from other epidemics that have plagued this nation and our planet. Social inequality, gender inequality, inequality in education, poverty, lack of resources, cultural biases and other various societal imbalances that have yet to be vaccinated. Let's use this time to look for solution-based answers and cooperative efforts for those problems."

Brown wrote that the plight highlights the inequalities in America, particularly for black people. He called the percentage of people of color who are dying as a result of COVID-19 "alarming and disturbing." While race-related data is limited at the moment, an Associated Press report showed a disproportionate number of black people dying in areas that have reported race.

"The latest Associated Press analysis of available state and local data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died are African American, with black people representing about 14 percent of the population in the areas covered in the analysis."

Brown's column also takes on misinformation and is critical of President Donald Trump, to whom he refers as "the man in the suit." He blames misinformation on confusing and angering the public, asking citizens to remain calm.

There have been more than 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States—the highest toll of any nation. As of publication, 34,726 people have died.