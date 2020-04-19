Kevin Durant Reveals Favorite Michael Jordan Moment and Ranks Icon's Skill Sets

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Kevin Durant looks on during a game at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

With ESPN's "The Last Dance" set to premier Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant discussed Michael Jordan on The Boardroom alongside Jay Williams:

Williams asked Durant to rank different skill sets from 1-5 (one being the best) and gave the top score for psychologically, ball-handling and defending. For mid-range jumper, Durant said he was better than the top score.

"He was a pure shooter," he said. "I don't think anybody in the league at that point could shoot the ball better."

The only negative came on deep ball, giving Jordan a score of 3.

After raining a lot more praise on the Chicago Bulls legend, Durant gave a surprising answer to his favorite Jordan moment.

"I would say when he came to play for the Wizards," he explained. "...For me personally, when he decided to come play in my hometown, I felt so inspired. You hear about MJ all the way up to the point and it seems like he's so far away and now he's in the same city."

Though most questioned Jordan coming out of retirement after three years to play for the Washington Wizards, Durant was happy to see him first hand and remained impressed at the ability to average over 20 points per game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Who Ya Got: 72-Win Bulls or 73-Win Warriors?

    We looked at everything from star power to bench support...and ultimately picked one winner 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Ya Got: 72-Win Bulls or 73-Win Warriors?

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    How 'The Last Dance' Happened

    🔒 Michael Jordan had control of footage 👀 Finally said yes during '16 Cavs parade ➡️ Tap for ESPN's full details

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How 'The Last Dance' Happened

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    These final 10 games are the masterpieces of Michael Jordan's career 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    Stephen Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Top Free Agent's 3 Best Landing Spots 📊

    AD, Brandon Ingram and others will have options should they choose to entertain them

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Top Free Agent's 3 Best Landing Spots 📊

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report