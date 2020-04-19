Kevin Durant Reveals Favorite Michael Jordan Moment and Ranks Icon's Skill Sets

Chris Elise/Getty Images

With ESPN's "The Last Dance" set to premier Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant discussed Michael Jordan on The Boardroom alongside Jay Williams:

Williams asked Durant to rank different skill sets from 1-5 (one being the best) and gave the top score for psychologically, ball-handling and defending. For mid-range jumper, Durant said he was better than the top score.

"He was a pure shooter," he said. "I don't think anybody in the league at that point could shoot the ball better."

The only negative came on deep ball, giving Jordan a score of 3.

After raining a lot more praise on the Chicago Bulls legend, Durant gave a surprising answer to his favorite Jordan moment.

"I would say when he came to play for the Wizards," he explained. "...For me personally, when he decided to come play in my hometown, I felt so inspired. You hear about MJ all the way up to the point and it seems like he's so far away and now he's in the same city."

Though most questioned Jordan coming out of retirement after three years to play for the Washington Wizards, Durant was happy to see him first hand and remained impressed at the ability to average over 20 points per game.