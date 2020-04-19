Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: 'The Truth' Is Browns Haven't Discussed Deal

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Despite rumors about Odell Beckham Jr. being traded this offseason, the Cleveland Browns reportedly haven't had any discussions on the topic, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"That's the truth," a team source told Schefter.

This comes after Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta denied a specific report about Beckham potentially going to the Minnesota Vikings.

"In short, I will just say it was completely false," DePodesta told Schefter.

