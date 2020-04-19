Knicks Legend Bernard King Working on Biopic Movie with Producer Rodney Henry

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2013 file photo, inductee Bernard King speaks during the enshrinement ceremony for the 2013 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass. In an ESPN
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Bernard King will be the feature of an upcoming biopic film created by producer Rodney Henry and Radar Pictures' Ted Field, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The movie will be based on King's autobiography "Game Face," which described his on-court play as a four-time All-Star and New York Knicks legend, as well as other challenges that included his childhood in a rough neighborhood, recovering from alcohol abuse and overcoming a devastating knee injury in the middle of his prime.

"I'm overjoyed my memoir will be featured on the big screen," King said. "After meeting Rodney, and talking for hours, I knew this project would happen. We are both New Yorkers, and he gets me."

Henry grew up in the Bronx and attended King's basketball camp as a high schooler.

"He truly is one of the most influential people in my life," Henry said of King. "Any time I came to a crossroad, I would think back to all he had endured and people telling him after a life-altering injury that he was never going to make it back. But he proved everyone wrong."

Knicks owner James Dolan has been supportive of the movie and intends to let the production crew film scenes at Madison Square Garden.

Video Play Button

But who will play the lead role?

"He has to be handsome, suave and sexy," King joked.

Related

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    These final 10 games are the masterpieces of Michael Jordan's career 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    Stephen Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks great Bernard King has biopic in works with filmmaker who looked up to him

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks great Bernard King has biopic in works with filmmaker who looked up to him

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Report: Nuggets to Promote Asst. GM

    10-year NBA veteran Calvin Booth to become GM under Tim Connelly

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets to Promote Asst. GM

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    This Knick has a good chance of staying in New York for 2020-21 season

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    This Knick has a good chance of staying in New York for 2020-21 season

    SNY
    via SNY