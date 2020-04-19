Knicks Legend Bernard King Working on Biopic Movie with Producer Rodney Henry

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Bernard King will be the feature of an upcoming biopic film created by producer Rodney Henry and Radar Pictures' Ted Field, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The movie will be based on King's autobiography "Game Face," which described his on-court play as a four-time All-Star and New York Knicks legend, as well as other challenges that included his childhood in a rough neighborhood, recovering from alcohol abuse and overcoming a devastating knee injury in the middle of his prime.

"I'm overjoyed my memoir will be featured on the big screen," King said. "After meeting Rodney, and talking for hours, I knew this project would happen. We are both New Yorkers, and he gets me."

Henry grew up in the Bronx and attended King's basketball camp as a high schooler.

"He truly is one of the most influential people in my life," Henry said of King. "Any time I came to a crossroad, I would think back to all he had endured and people telling him after a life-altering injury that he was never going to make it back. But he proved everyone wrong."

Knicks owner James Dolan has been supportive of the movie and intends to let the production crew film scenes at Madison Square Garden.

But who will play the lead role?

"He has to be handsome, suave and sexy," King joked.