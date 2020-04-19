Ranking Michael Jordan's Top 50 Games of All Time: Part 2

11 of 11

Date: June 14, 1998

Stat line: 45 PTS, 15-35 FG, 12-15 FT, 1 AST, 1 REB, 4 STL

Final score: Chicago Bulls 87, at Utah Jazz 86

How did Michael Jordan top Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals? He didn't have a choice.

The 1997-98 season was it for this version of the Bulls. Following the season, Jackson took a year off from coaching before pushing the Lakers of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal over the hump for their first NBA championship. Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets. And Jordan retired for the second time. Still, if Jordan wasn't already in a class above anyone whom he ever played against, then two consecutive three-peats (with a retirement separating them) would make it a technical knockout.

It was the mission for the Last Dance season, but as ESPN's documentary will show, the Bulls' internal dysfunction reached a peak during the 1997 offseason. Contract negotiations were ugly, and after the other key members of the Bulls got one-year deals, Pippen could no longer swallow the disrespect after his pact was not extended, which made him the 122nd-highest-paid player in the NBA. He took this out on the team, asking for a trade and delaying surgery, which resulted in his playing only 44 regular-season games.

The Bulls still won 62 games and scrapped their way to a Finals rematch against the Jazz. The Athletic's John Hollinger created a formula to rate the greatest NBA playoff series of all time while he was at ESPN in 2011. He ranked the 1998 Finals the best of all the Finals series and the second-best postseason series, trailing only the 1981 Eastern Conference Finals the Celtics won in seven games against the Sixers.

The reason for the high ranking of Bulls vs. Jazz II was that each game, outside of the historic beatdown Utah endured in Game 3, could have been won by either team—whether it was Chicago's Game 2 victory at the Delta Center or the Jazz's delaying the sixth championship celebration with a two-point win in Game 5 at the United Center. It also was going to take every ounce of strength Jordan had, because Pippen had taken one charge too many, and his back was shot.

Pippen looked strong early in Game 6 with a dunk on the Bulls' first possession. He later acknowledged that slam reinjured his back, and after he left the floor in the first quarter, he didn't play the rest of the half. When he returned, he gave a gutsy effort that his team needed, but that wasn't seven-time All-Star Scottie Pippen on the floor that night.

The only other Bull to score in double digits besides Jordan was Toni Kukoc, who had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. With Pippen hurt, Jordan was not looking to pass that night. He wanted to end the Jazz himself. During one stretch, he shot 9-of-15 from the field; during another, he was 1-of-9.

Jordan looked gassed late in the fourth quarter, as some of his shots hit the front of the rim. However, he kept the Bulls in striking distance by going to the free-throw line, so when John Stockton hit a three-pointer with 41.9 seconds remaining, it only put the Jazz up 86-83.

All Jordan did after a Bulls timeout was play arguably the best 37 seconds of basketball in the history of the NBA. He took the inbounds pass from Pippen and needed only five seconds to blow past Russell for a layup.

With a one-point lead, Stockton passed the ball to Malone on the block with 23 seconds remaining. Guard Jeff Hornacek cleared out around Malone, and it would have been logical to expect Jordan to follow. Except he instead doubled Malone and stole the ball. All five Jazz players got back on defense, but Russell was left all alone on Jordan at the top of the key.

Jordan then scored the final two points of his tenure with the Bulls in perhaps the most indelible moment of his career. When the buzzer sounded, the 35-year-old Jordan had scored 51.7 percent of the Bulls' points. The win gave him six Finals MVPs, six championships in eight seasons and a couple of three-peats.

During Jordan's first MVP season in 1987-88, Magic Johnson led the Lakers to the title, and it was the first time a team had repeated since Bill Russell's Celtics won the last of 11 championships in 13 years in 1967-68 and 1968-69. The Pistons and Bulls then followed the Lakers by winning back-to-back titles, but then the Bulls made history by becoming the only team to win three in a row besides Russell's Celtics and George Mikan's Minneapolis Lakers.

Then the Bulls won three in a row again, putting them ahead of Mikan's Lakers and Bryant's Lakers, who later three-peated with Shaq from 1999-2000 to 2001-02 but got swept by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2010-11 playoffs after championships in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

During that Celtics' run, the NBA was a small-time operation. They won nine of those championships in an NBA with either eight or nine teams, and the league was up to only 14 teams by 1968-69.

The Bulls won in a league that never had fewer than 27 teams and had 29 starting in 1995-96. All that winning, and Jordan led the NBA in scoring during every single one of those championship seasons.