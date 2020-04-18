Kenneth Murray Taken by Patriots in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The pick is in for the New England Patriots at No. 23 overall in the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock draft, and Pats fans have voted for Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray in a close race over Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Voting is being held in each team's section in the B/R app. Here's how the first round has gone down:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow (QB, LSU)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jerry Jeudy (WR, Alabama)

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas (OT, Georgia)

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton (OT, Louisville)

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb (WR, Oklahoma)

13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III (WR, Alabama)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw (DL, South Carolina)

15. Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson (CB, Florida)

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson (DE, LSU)

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney (S, Alabama)

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones (OT, Houston)

19. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Terrell (CB, Clemson)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton (CB, LSU)

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson (WR, LSU)

22. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney (CB, TCU)

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray (LB, Oklahoma)

The Pats defense needs to reload in the front seven after losing a few players in free agency, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins.

Those two combined for 13.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 137 total tackles, so replacing their production will be difficult.

But Murray will certainly help the cause if the Pats take him next Thursday.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Murray third on his list of linebacker prospect behind Clemson's Isaiah Simmons and LSU's Patrick Queen. The ex-Sooner is also 19th overall and first among middle linebackers specifically.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Murray to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander and wrote the following:

"Sleek, playmaking linebacker with chiseled frame and long arms. Murray's game is predicated on speed with an ability to fly around from sideline to sideline rolling up tackles. While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times.

"Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are both underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he's immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three downs."

Murray has amassed 257 total tackles and 8.5 sacks over his past two seasons for the Sooners, who made the College Football Playoff in both years.

Analysts also can't say enough about Murray's intangibles and character.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said on a conference call with reporters on Friday (h/t Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia) that Murray has "off-the-charts intangibles with intelligence and just a high, high character individual who's a phenomenal leader."

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports quoted one scout who called Murray a "special individual."

Murray would have a tough task in front of him should the Pats take him and ask him to make an immediate impact in place of Van Noy and Collins, but everything points toward the Sooner being up for such a challenge on and off the field.