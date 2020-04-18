Leonard Fournette Trade Rumors: Jaguars Have Held Talks About RB Before Draft

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have conducted trade discussions involving running back Leonard Fournette, who was the fourth overall selection of the 2017 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday about Fournette, who gained 1,674 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season. He also paced the Jags with 76 receptions.

Schefter called it a "situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches."

Fournette, 25, has gained 4.0 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns in 36 regular-season games.

Fournette is set to earn $4.17 million in base salary and $4.47 million in a prorated bonus in 2020, per Over the Cap. The Jags hold a fifth-year option for 2021.

Jacksonville's 2017 team, which nearly picked off the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game before losing 24-20, is virtually unrecognizable from the squad the team will put out there in 2020. Trading Fournette will only further that notion.

Many members of the "Sacksonville" defense, including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson and edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr., have since left Duval County.

Jags defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was given the franchise tag, has also made it no secret that he wants to move on.

Jacksonville has also said goodbye to quarterback Blake Bortles and hello to Gardner Minshew II, who excelled during his rookie campaign last season.

While the Fournette report is somewhat surprising considering his productive 2019 season and the fact that he's not even through his rookie deal, the trade talk ultimately falls in line with the team's necessary makeover after going a combined 11-21 over the past two seasons.

Although the Jags are in a rebuilding phase right now, the team does have draft capital and cap space to burn. Of note, Jacksonville holds the ninth and 20th overall picks in the 2020 draft and owns the fourth-most cap space in the league in 2021, per Over the Cap.