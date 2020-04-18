Justin Jefferson Taken by Eagles in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 18, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers celebrates as the time is ticking away during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles used the 21st overall pick in the B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft to select wideout Justin Jefferson from LSU.

Jefferson is the fourth receiver taken in the first round after Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III, as well as the fourth LSU Tiger off the board.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

The Eagles currently boast a veteran-heavy wideout corps led by Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. That made adding both depth and youth at the position a priority for a team that feels its championship window is still wide open.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Jefferson the fourth-best receiver in this year's class and worth the late first-round pick. Philadelphia was able to snag him one spot after Miller projected he'd be selected.

In his final season at LSU, Jefferson posted a stellar 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 receptions. The 6'1", 202-pound Louisiana native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL combine back in February and registered a vertical jump of 37.5 inches.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein was extremely complimentary to Jefferson, comparing him to Greg Jennings:

"A quarterback's best friend, with the contested-catch focus and extreme ball skills to boost completion percentages. Jefferson failed to stand out as an outside target but saw his stock soar with a monster season from the slot. He has decent speed and separation talent, but he needs to improve as a route-runner, as he's less likely to see the same freedom in space that LSU's offense helped create for him. He's slippery in space and able to stab and save throws with quick hands and fluid body adjustments. Teams looking for an inside/outside possession receiver with the size and savvy to make chain-moving catches could push Jefferson up the board."

That was too much for Eagles fans to pass up. As the team works toward a fourth straight season with a playoff berth, giving quarterback Carson Wentz more weapons became the top priority.

