Knicks Rumors: President Leon Rose 'Doesn't Know What to Make Of' Kevin Knox

The New York Knicks hired Leon Rose as their new team president on March 2, but the former CAA agent had limited time on the job before the NBA announced the suspension of its 2019-20 season on March 11.

Rose reportedly has lingering questions about the Knicks' roster that could have been helped by an extra month of games.

"According to a source, Rose still doesn't know what to make of [Kevin] Knox and doesn't know if the 20-year-old is part of their future," Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Saturday. "That is despite Kentucky coach John Calipari's warning not to trade Knox (Calipari and Rose are close.)."

Knox was drafted ninth overall in 2018 out of Kentucky. The 6'7", 215-pound forward averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes across 75 games (57 starts) as a rookie for the league-worst 17-65 Knicks last season.

Before the season was halted, Knox was averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes across 65 games (four starts) for 21-45 New York.

Knox's father, Kevin Knox Sr., defended his son's slow growth to Berman in late Febraury:

"All roses don’t bloom at the same time. John Calipari tried to tell you all. This is a rose. It will bloom. He's going to be a butterfly. We're just cocooning right now. When he gets out of the cocoon, he's going to fly and be a very beautiful butterfly. It' s a process. You'll be talking to me a year from now saying, 'Wow, that rose looks real pretty and red.'"

Before the front office was shaken up by Rose's hiring, head coach Dave Fizdale was fired on Dec. 6 after a 4-18 start to this season. Mike Miller took over as the interim head coach.

Berman added in his Saturday reported that once Rose replaced longtime president Steve Mills, those close to Knox assumed his role would increase:

"There was an expectation within the Knox camp that when Rose took the reins on March 2, interim coach Mike Miller would be ordered to step up the minutes for Knox and make him a starter. That didn’t happen. Sources have indicated Knox’s inner circle was supremely frustrated. Rose decided to tread lightly in the new job, telling Miller to play the guys he thought would win him games. Miller didn’t believe Knox was ready to play winning basketball."

Knox is buried behind Julius Randle and Bobby Portis on the Knicks' depth chart, per ESPN.

New York hasn't made the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign, which was also the last time the team finished the regular season above .500.