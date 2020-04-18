Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe a Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary in Instagram Post

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant posted a tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in an Instagram post Saturday on their 19th wedding anniversary.

Kobe, the couple's daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa was among the people to speak during a eulogy for the victims Feb. 24, a date that combined one of Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers (24) and Gianna's number (2) for her youth basketball team, which her father coached.

Along with providing details about his work as a husband and father, Vanessa discussed the legacy the five-time NBA champion left behind:

"He isn't going to be able to walk our girls down the aisle or spin me around on the dance floor while singing 'PYT' to me. But I want my daughters to know and remember the amazing person, husband and father he was.

"The kind of man that wanted to teach the future generations to be better and keep them from making his own mistakes. He always liked working and doing projects to improve kids' lives. He taught us all valuable lessons about life and sports through his NBA career, his books, his showed detail, and his Punies podcast series, and we're so thankful he left those lessons and stories behind for us."

The couple met in 1999 and were married on April 18, 2001. They had four daughters: Giannia, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who was born in June 2019.