Titans GM on Jadeveon Clowney Contract: 'Never Close the Door on Anything'

As Jadeveon Clowney continues to wait out the market for a new contract, the Tennessee Titans are keeping an eye on the three-time Pro Bowler.

Per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the team would "never close the door on anything" when asked about pursuing Clowney.

"We'll see," he added. "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth."

The Titans are among the teams that have reportedly shown interest in signing Clowney this offseason.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on April 1 that the Titans and Seattle Seahawks were "interested" in the 27-year-old, and that his asking price dropped from $20 million per season to $17 million-$18 million annually.

Per Over the Cap, Tennessee has $21.9 million in cap space.

The defensive line is a group the Titans likely want to address before putting a bow on the offseason. Jurrell Casey, who tied for second on the team with five sacks last season, was traded to the Denver Broncos. They didn't have a defensive end record more than three sacks in 2019.

Clowney's three sacks last season with Seattle were his fewest since 2014, but he averaged 7.3 per year from 2015 to 2018 with the Houston Texans.