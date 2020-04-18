Titans GM on Jadeveon Clowney Contract: 'Never Close the Door on Anything'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) watches during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. The three former No. 1 overall draft picks are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As Jadeveon Clowney continues to wait out the market for a new contract, the Tennessee Titans are keeping an eye on the three-time Pro Bowler. 

Per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the team would "never close the door on anything" when asked about pursuing Clowney. 

"We'll see," he added. "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth."

The Titans are among the teams that have reportedly shown interest in signing Clowney this offseason. 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on April 1 that the Titans and Seattle Seahawks were "interested" in the 27-year-old, and that his asking price dropped from $20 million per season to $17 million-$18 million annually. 

Per Over the Cap, Tennessee has $21.9 million in cap space.

The defensive line is a group the Titans likely want to address before putting a bow on the offseason. Jurrell Casey, who tied for second on the team with five sacks last season, was traded to the Denver Broncos. They didn't have a defensive end record more than three sacks in 2019. 

Clowney's three sacks last season with Seattle were his fewest since 2014, but he averaged 7.3 per year from 2015 to 2018 with the Houston Texans

