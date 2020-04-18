WWE SmackDown Ratings Revealed for New Day's Big E Winning Tag Team Titles

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The viewership for Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox dropped by 5.4 percent compared to last week despite a main event that saw Big E win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for New Day in a Triple Threat against The Miz and Jey Uso.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown garnered 2.192 million viewers in the overnight ratings after averaging 2.317 million viewers during last week's two-hour broadcast.

SmackDown tied for second on the night in the 18-49-year-old demographic with a 0.6 rating as well.

