WWE SmackDown Ratings Revealed for New Day's Big E Winning Tag Team Titles

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: (L-R) Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods of 'New Day' arrive for WWE RAW at 02 Brooklyn Bowl on April 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The viewership for Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox dropped by 5.4 percent compared to last week despite a main event that saw Big E win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for New Day in a Triple Threat against The Miz and Jey Uso.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown garnered 2.192 million viewers in the overnight ratings after averaging 2.317 million viewers during last week's two-hour broadcast.

SmackDown tied for second on the night in the 18-49-year-old demographic with a 0.6 rating as well.

         

